Brett Eldredge Is One Proud Daddy Of His Dog Edgar

If you follow Brett Eldredge on social media then you know he is obsessed with his 10-month-old pup Edgar. Brett is constantly sharing pictures and video of his four-legged friend, something he never thought he’d so as a pet owner.

He tells us: “I always wanted to have a dog but I was like, ‘I’m never gonna be like that guy that posts pictures of his dog,’ but then it’s like he’s just part of my life. He’s like always there with me and I’ll walk off stage and sing in front of thousands and thousands of people and then I’ll go to the bus by myself. Now I’ve got Edgar to hang out with and like, that’s cool. There’s something about a dog’s love, and, man, it’s a lot of fun to share these journeys with him. I took him for his first ocean swim the other day and stuff like that. For the most part he’s very camera-friendly somehow, but there’s been times where he knows he’s getting filmed and he doesn’t like it and he’ll run into the other room. It’s pretty funny. He’ll let you know.”

Brett is climbing the charts with his latest single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At.” It’s the debut release from his upcoming third studio album.