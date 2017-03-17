Hoedown Bound Brett Young [VIDEO]

March 17, 2017 12:16 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Brett Young, DTE, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Russell Dickerson, Seth Ennis, Trent Harmon, WYCD Hoedown 2017

My favorite California country singer is headed to Detroit this summer for our big Hoedown show!  Brett Young chatted with our CBS country station US99 in Chicago and it was too good to not share with you guys!

Get your tickets to see BRETT YOUNG at the Hoedown June 30th at DTE!  Tickets are on sale now!  I had a chance to see Brett perform last summer at Faster Horses and he rocked my world! SO good!  Hope to see you at the show with WYCD.  In case you didn’t know it’s going to be really GOOD!!

Something about a guy and a guitar!!

