Garth Brooks Reveals Next Single, ‘Ask Me How I Know’

It's the second single from his latest album 'Gunslinger' March 17, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Garth Brooks

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Garth Brooks has revealed his next single, “Ask Me How I Know,” which will go to country radio on March 27.

The third track on Brooks’  latest Gunslinger — which came out October 13, 2016 the song sees the singer sharing the wisdom that he’s gathered over the years.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Garth Brooks’ ‘Gunslinger’

“One day, you’ll meet the girl you swore you’d never find/ You’ll push her away ’cause that’s all you know how to do/Ask me how I know.”

“Ask Me How I Know” is the second single from Gunslinger. he released “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance” the day the album was released out.

Brooks is currently in the middle of his epic three-year World Tour, which began in September 2014.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live