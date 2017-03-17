Dierks Bentley’s Wife Running Boston Marathon For Charity

March 17, 2017 8:12 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Dierks Bentley is hoping his fans will help his wife raise money for a good cause. The singer shared on Twitter that his wife Cassidy will be running the Boston Marathon on April 17th to raise money for Safe Haven, a Middle Tennessee shelter that helps homeless families get back on their feet, and asked fans to donate to her cause.

Cassidy explains on her fundraising page that she began running 11 years ago, and in the beginning had a hard time completing three miles. Eventually, Cassidy says she “transformed into something that I had never imagined I would be: a runner,” and adds, “I owe a lot to running.”

This will be Cassidy’s second time running the marathon. So far she’s raised $5,670 to help Safe Haven.

