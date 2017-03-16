Why Michigan Will Be the Safest Place to Live in U.S. by 2100 A.D.

March 16, 2017 3:59 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Barring some unforeseen advances in modern medicine, most of us won’t be here come the year 2100. I hate to break it you. But, morbidness aside, it turns out us Michiganders are living in a future paradise.

Popular Science produced a video titled “Where to live in America, 2100 A.D.” and Michigan was the consensus top choice.

“Season after season, extreme weather bombards the continental United States,” they wrote in the YouTube description. “Over the next 83 years, its cascading effects will force U.S. residents inward, upward, and away from newly uninhabitable areas. But don’t worry: We’ve mapped out how these factors will alter the country’s landscape in 2100.”

While they predict the rest of the country will fall victim to the effects of climate change, destructive weather and pestilent insects, Michigan will, for the most part, be sitting pretty.

Maybe we should think about building a wall?

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!
Brantley Gilbert Adds DTE Show to 2017 TourThe singer has revealed that he'll be extending his current 2017 The Devil Don't Sleep Tour into the summer.

Listen Live