Josh Turner Says His Faith Shines Through In His Music

Josh Turner joined with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald to promote his new single, Hometown Girl. Josh says that “I started writing songs for this album in 2013. I thought I was getting a good head start, just not a 5 year head start.”

Josh is such a strong man of faith that in a business that can be so volatile, how does he stay true to himself and his faith? “I Was called to country music. I’ve always loved the versatility of country music and how it allows me to sing about anything and everything under the Sun. It’s all about blue collar, hard working American people. That’s just where my heart is and I just happen to be a Christian and I let my faith shine through that too because Country Music allows me to do that too.”

Josh Turner is using kids to help promote his just released new album “Deep South.” The singer took part in a new edition of his “Unscripted” series, and in this one he sits around with some adorable kids to ask them questions. Josh succeeds in stumping much of his panel, asking them things about the South like if they know what “antebellum” means, or what a “pocket book” is.