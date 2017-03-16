James Corden Joins ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Cast for Traffic-Stopping Performance

The “Late Late Show” host James Corden dressed as ‘Belle” along with the men of “Beauty and the Beast” jumped into traffic outside the CBS’ West Hollywood studio for a new edition of “Crosswalk the Musical.” It was a showstopper! They performed musical numbers of the soundtrack in the middle of the street! People watched in shock sitting in their cars. Check it out!

Too funny!! This movie is going to break box office records! ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a favorite Disney fairy tale that’s going to be magnificent on the big screen! Emma Watson is Hollywood perfection and the perfect actress to play Belle! I’m SO excited for this film. Are you excited to see this movie too?