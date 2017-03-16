Bridesmaids: Here’s How Much You’d Earn If You Got Paid

Being a bridesmaid for one of your besties on her wedding day is a big honor. But as special as it is to be there to help make her wedding just the way she wants it, there are some downsides. Anyone who’s been a bridesmaid before knows it can be stressful, time-consuming, and really expensive.

After all the time you spend picking out dresses – hers and the bridal party’s – and planning the shower and bachelorette party, as a bridesmaid, you’re still on call for all kinds of duties before the big day. So it makes sense that a new survey from fashion retailer Simply Be confirms that being a bridesmaid actually is a full-time job – but you’re the one paying to do it.

The company talked with more than 1,000 women in the UK and learned that bridesmaids spend an average of 43 hours on wedding planning. That’s more than a week at a full-time job. And they figured out that based on the average salary of professional wedding planners, bridesmaids could be making $399.37 a week, if they were being paid for their time.

But in reality, these ladies actually pay hundreds of dollars for their dresses, hair, shoes and such for the wedding, shell out for the showers and bachelorette parties, travel to the ceremony and buy a wedding present, too. Of course, it’s almost always worth it to be a part of such an important event in our BFF’s lives and they do the same for us.

Source: Stylist