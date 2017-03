By: Jon CorriganĀ

“Now you’re all in big, big trouble.”

If you’ve seen Adam Sandler’s 1995 film Billy Madison, you assuredly remember the infamous dodgeball scene – when Sandler’s character paraded around the schoolyard pelting his kindergarten classmates during recess.

During an appearance on Conan Wednesday, the actor discussed the filming of that particular scene, revealing that the kids’ parents weren’t too pleased.