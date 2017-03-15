The Biggest Spring Break Destinations For Your Budget

Although it may not feel like it in several parts of the country, spring is barely a week away, which means a lot of folks will be ready to head out on a spring vacation. It’s no secret that Spring Break trips can be costly, but if you’re still planning your spring getaway, TripAdvisor has some suggestions for places where you can still get a good bang for your buck.

Assuming a $2,500 or less vacation budget, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the greatest options out there, with folks being able to afford a 12-night getaway, with an average airfare rate of $397, and hotel rate of $174 a night.

And believe it or not, some international destinations actually fared better than domestic options. For example, folks can get seven nights in Barcelona for that price, where as if you travel to Hawaii you can only get six and Miami Beach vacationers can only afford five.

Top Ten Most Popular Bang For Your Buck Spring Break Travel Destinations

(how many days you can get for $2,500 or less)

Myrtle Beach, SC (12 nights) Anaheim, CA (10 nights) Orlando, FL (9 nights) San Diego, CA (8 nights) New Orleans, LA (8 nights) San Juan, Puerto Rico (7 nights) Barcelona, Spain (7 nights) Honolulu, HI (6 nights) Miami Beach, FL (5 nights) Cancun, Mexico (5 nights)

Source: TripAdvisor