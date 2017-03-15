The Biggest Spring Break Destinations For Your Budget

March 15, 2017 3:37 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Although it may not feel like it in several parts of the country, spring is barely a week away, which means a lot of folks will be ready to head out on a spring vacation. It’s no secret that Spring Break trips can be costly, but if you’re still planning your spring getaway, TripAdvisor has some suggestions for places where you can still get a good bang for your buck.

Assuming a $2,500 or less vacation budget, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the greatest options out there, with folks being able to afford a 12-night getaway, with an average airfare rate of $397, and hotel rate of $174 a night.

And believe it or not, some international destinations actually fared better than domestic options. For example, folks can get seven nights in Barcelona for that price, where as if you travel to Hawaii you can only get six and Miami Beach vacationers can only afford five.

Top Ten Most Popular Bang For Your Buck Spring Break Travel Destinations
(how many days you can get for $2,500 or less)

  1. Myrtle Beach, SC (12 nights)
  2. Anaheim, CA (10 nights)
  3. Orlando, FL (9 nights)
  4. San Diego, CA (8 nights)
  5. New Orleans, LA (8 nights)
  6. San Juan, Puerto Rico (7 nights)
  7. Barcelona, Spain (7 nights)
  8. Honolulu, HI (6 nights)
  9. Miami Beach, FL (5 nights)
  10. Cancun, Mexico (5 nights)

Source: TripAdvisor

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live