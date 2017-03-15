Sturgill Simpson Pens Moving Tribute to Late Grandfather

By Radio.com Staff

Sturgill Simpson took to social media this afternoon to the share the sad new of the passing of his grandfather Lawrence “Dood” Fraley.

Simpson wrote a short but moving tribute to the man who taught him to play and love country music.

“There were times in my younger life when I was not a good man…When I didn’t always make the right choices,” Simpson wrote in a post on his official Facebook page. “And looking back I can honestly say that the only thing that kept me from jumping headfirst off the proverbial cliff of life was knowing how much I would have let him down. And that’s the truth.”

“My Papaw taught me to play Country Music and more importantly, he taught me to love Country Music,” he continued. “Above all else that has happened in my life and career in the last four years, nothing comes close to knowing that he lived long enough to see it as he could not have been more proud.”

Read Simpson’s full statement below.