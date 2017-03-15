RaeLynn is Throwing a ‘RaVe’ Across the Midwest for First Headlining Tour

By: Jon Corrigan

RaeLynn is going to embark on a headlining club tour across the midwest this April and May.

Titled RaVe, the tour will be a “unique blend of country hits and dance party favorites,” Taste of Country reports.

“I’m so excited to headline my first tour and show my fans what’s it’s like to come to a RaVe show,” RaeLynn said in a news release. “It will be the perfect blend of my favorite things: country music, a non-stop dance party and all the glitter! I can’t wait for everyone to come out and experience it.”

The tour begins on April 20 in Columbus, Ohio and concludes on May 24 in Nashville, which coincides with the release of the singer’s new album Wildhorse.

RaeLynn’s 2017 RaVe Tour Dates:

April 20 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

April 21 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Rusty Spur

May 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s Chicago

May 12 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

May 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

May 19 – Lansing, Minn. @ The Loft

May 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

May 24 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Mercy Lounge