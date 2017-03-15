Prince Predicted His Own Death, According to His Sister

By: Jon Corrigan

Could Prince have predicted his own death?

The rock and pop icon died at age 57 from an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid painkiller, at his Paisley Park studios in Minnesota in April 2016. But according to one of his eight siblings, Prince saw it coming.

“About three years ago he called,” his sister Tyka Nelson, 56, says on the upcoming People and ABC special People Icons: Gone Too Soon. “He said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do.'”

“My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles,” she said. “He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It’s very clear.”

Tyka had made similar comments about her brother’s prediction in an interview with ET last October, adding, “I was crushed for about two years.”

“I’ve had two years to deal with it, but there’s a lot of people that have only had from April to now, so I guess I would say give it another year and a half and maybe you’ll be where I’m at,” she added. “I’m sorry that you’re hurting.”

Tyka said on the People Icons special that she last her Prince at Paisley Park just days before his death.

“The last day I saw him, we were making jokes,” she said. “We hugged three times.”