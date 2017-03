Sam Hunt fans were in a tizzy over whether or not the singer had secretly gotten married to fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler after he was spotted in an Instagram pick with a ring on ‘that’ finger. Well, turns out Sam isn’t married yet, but he might as well be.

CMT reports that Hunt is wearing the ring because he likes the feel of it on his finger and he already feels like he’s married. The report insists the wedding is still weeks away.