Jon Pardi Rocks Late Night with ‘Dirt on my Boots’ [VIDEO]

It was a BIG day yesterday for Jon Pardi who was named the ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year! This cowboy took his boots to Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform his #1 song! It was Pardi’s debut on late night TV!

Pardi is such a character and a hard working country boy! I love this guy!

Be sure to watch the ACM Awards 2017 live from Las Vegas on April 2nd at 8p ET on CBS. Jon Pardi will be performing live that night joining Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and more! Are you ready #Pardianimals?!