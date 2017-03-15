Jon Pardi Rocks Late Night with ‘Dirt on my Boots’ [VIDEO]

March 15, 2017 11:23 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: ACMs 2017, Dirt on my Boots, Jon Pardi, Late Night with Seth Meyers, New Male Vocalist of the Year

It was a BIG day yesterday for Jon Pardi who was named the ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year!  This cowboy took his boots to Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform his #1 song!  It was Pardi’s debut on late night TV!

Pardi is such a character and a hard working country boy!  I love this guy!

Be sure to watch the ACM Awards 2017  live from Las Vegas on April 2nd at 8p ET on CBS.  Jon Pardi will be performing live that night joining Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Maren Morris  and more! Are you ready #Pardianimals?!

 

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live