Cheerios Makes A Statement By Ditching The Bee

March 15, 2017 6:35 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

If you’ve noticed the BuzzBee mascot missing from your box of Honey Nut Cheerios, you probably wondered where that familiar little guy went. It turns out, the folks at General Mills removed the bee from the box to raise awareness of the “endangered pollinators.”

In case you didn’t know, back in 2015, 42% of the bee colonies in the U.S. collapsed! And because over 30% of General Mills ingredients depend on pollination, the cereal company is doing something to help “bring back the bees.” They’re encouraging us to order wildflower seeds for bees to feast on – for free – to help them reach their goal to plant 100-million seeds. Pretty cool, right?

Want to plant some wildflowers to help save the bees? Find out how to order your wildflower seeds here.

