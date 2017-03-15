America’s Favorite Pie Is…

March 15, 2017 3:37 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Yesterday was National Pi day. And while it’s meant to celebrate the mathematical concept of Pi… It made me wonder what America’s favorite type of pie is.

Well I looked it up and according to a new Harris Poll, apple pie is still America’s top choice, getting 12% of the vote, followed closely by pizza, which garnered 10%. Other top pies include chocolate/chocolate cream (9%), and pecan, cherry and pumpkin (7%).

In general sweet pies are favored over savory ones (72%), while 69% of people say the filling is the best part of a pie, while 31% prefer the crust. Plus, 64% prefer their pie with ice cream, while 44% like their pie plain.

I’m hungry…

Source: Harris Poll

