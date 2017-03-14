Your Old Mascara Wands Can Help Rescued Animals

March 14, 2017 8:07 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

If you’re like most of us, your makeup is neglected and you probably don’t even know when you last cleaned it out. But if you need some incentive, a wildlife refuge in North Carolina is looking for donations of used mascara wands, so don’t throw yours away and let it help the animals instead!

The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge is a nonprofit that helps orphaned and injured wild animals in Western North Carolina. The organization is getting ready to open a new triage facility and they have an online wishlist of things they need, but they also want your used mascara wands – after they’ve been cleaned, of course.

So what are they using them for? Wildlife refuge worker Savannah Trantham explains that with those tight bristles, those old mascara wands are the perfect tool for brushing fly eggs and larva out of animal fur. Once you wash yours in hot, soapy water, mail them to:

Appalachian Wild

P.O. Box 1211

Skyland, NC 28776

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live