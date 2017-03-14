Your Old Mascara Wands Can Help Rescued Animals

If you’re like most of us, your makeup is neglected and you probably don’t even know when you last cleaned it out. But if you need some incentive, a wildlife refuge in North Carolina is looking for donations of used mascara wands, so don’t throw yours away and let it help the animals instead!

The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge is a nonprofit that helps orphaned and injured wild animals in Western North Carolina. The organization is getting ready to open a new triage facility and they have an online wishlist of things they need, but they also want your used mascara wands – after they’ve been cleaned, of course.

So what are they using them for? Wildlife refuge worker Savannah Trantham explains that with those tight bristles, those old mascara wands are the perfect tool for brushing fly eggs and larva out of animal fur. Once you wash yours in hot, soapy water, mail them to:

Appalachian Wild

P.O. Box 1211

Skyland, NC 28776