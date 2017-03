Trace Adkins just released the lyric video for his new tune “Still a Soldier,” from his upcoming 12th album “Something’s Going On.”

Considering it’s a patriotic song about the life of a U.S. veteran, the video features images of the American flag, along with helicopters and soldiers in combat.

“Something’s Going On,” which also features the tunes Jesus and Jones,” “Lit” and “Watered Down,” is set to drop March 31st.