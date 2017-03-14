The MTV Movie Awards are getting a makeover for 2017. For starters, the ceremony will now be known as the MTV Movie & TV Awards. And yes, as the moniker suggests, the show will now include TV categories. What’s more, this year’s MTV Movie Awards is going back to being a live event.

MTV is also using the event to host the first-ever “Movie and Television Festival,” which will lead up to the May 7th ceremony. Attendees will get to enjoy live musical acts, special guests and food outside of Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. Those who partake in the festival will also get the chance to snag a front row spot for viewing celebrity red carpet arrivals.