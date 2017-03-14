Someone’s Going To Get To Spend The Night At The Guinness Factory

Any Guinness fan who visits Ireland for the first time is bound to take the tour of the beer company’s famous Storehouse, but what if you could sleep there overnight? Well, in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day, the Guinness has partnered with Airbnb to unveil Ireland’s first “Night At” competition, in which one lucky fan and a guest will get to spend the night at the famous brew house for free.

The Storehouse’s infamous Gravity Bar will be converted into a loft for the lucky winners, and they’ll get to enjoy a VIP experience complete with a Guinness tasting bar with private butler, “perfect pint”-shaped bed, pool table, life-sized Jenga and giant telescope for a night under the stars. The winners will also get an Irish breakfast and a meeting with Guinness Brewer, Peter Simpson, who will teach them how to create their very own Guinness brew.

And entering the contest is simple. Just click here and answer this question, “’What makes you the world’s biggest Guinness fan?” The contest runs until March 22nd, with the winner getting their exclusive Guinness experience on April 24th.