Jesse James on Sandra Bullock: Cheating is a ‘Part of Life’

By: Jon Corrigan

Seven years after multiple women came forward to share stories of their affairs with Jesse James, the West Coast Choppers owner is looking back on his failed five-year marriage to actress Sandra Bullock.

“Yeah, I did cheat on my wife,” Janes, 47, tells The Daily Mail. “Yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story. Everything else was just…The easy [potshot] is like, ‘Oh, well you cheated on Sandra Bullock.’ That’s the world’s easiest comeback.”

“In general, both women and men cheat,” James adds. “It’s part of life.”

James also dished on being widely-vilified in the tabloids.

“It’s like people love to see you fall. And the farther you get, the higher you get, the more they love it. I look at myself now and I look at how I was feeling then, and I think I was completely overreacting as far as letting it really get to me. I think it was having 50 or 60 or paparazzi outside my house for five or six months,” James says. “That was not a good feeling.”

In the years since his 2010 split with Bullock, James, who describes himself as a “glorified welder,” moved to Dripping Springs, Texas and “opened up a shop, started doing projects.” He tied the knot again 2013, marrying his fourth wife drag racer Alexis DeJoria, 39.

“It’s just a different deal this time, and it just happened,” Jesse says of marrying Alexis. “I was like, ‘I’m just going to be that old dude who’s single now and never find anybody else,’ and then it’s like, ‘There she is.’ We like the same stuff, the same music, the same everything. We like all these things. It makes me look back at other relationships and be like, ‘I was an idiot! What was I thinking? That was never going to work.’ But I guess that’s how you learn, you know?”

