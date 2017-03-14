Florida Georgia Line to Appear on The Chainsmokers Album!

March 14, 2017 11:25 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers

Florida Georgia Line brought their love of pop music to their album “Dig Your Roots” with “God Your Mama and Me” featuring the Backstreet Boys and now FGL crosses over with The Chainsmokers! This is going to be HOT!

The Chainsmokers are set to release their full-length debut album “Memories…Do Not Open” next month on April 7th. They just revealed the track list which includes a guest appearance by our country boys Florida Georgia Line.  Looks like Brian and Tyler will appear on a song called “Last Day Alive.”

17155193 1434110449954674 5608426590494069875 n Florida Georgia Line to Appear on The Chainsmokers Album!

The Chainsmokers/Facebook

So what do you guys think?  Are you ready to hear FGL on top 40 radio?!  I’m excited and so are the boys!

