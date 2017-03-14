Florida Georgia Line to Appear on The Chainsmokers Album!

Florida Georgia Line brought their love of pop music to their album “Dig Your Roots” with “God Your Mama and Me” featuring the Backstreet Boys and now FGL crosses over with The Chainsmokers! This is going to be HOT!

The Chainsmokers are set to release their full-length debut album “Memories…Do Not Open” next month on April 7th. They just revealed the track list which includes a guest appearance by our country boys Florida Georgia Line. Looks like Brian and Tyler will appear on a song called “Last Day Alive.”

So what do you guys think? Are you ready to hear FGL on top 40 radio?! I’m excited and so are the boys!