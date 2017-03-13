The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reunited & Look Unrecognizable

By: Jon Corrigan

It’s been eight years since the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore first graced our television screens, teaching us how to properly fist pump and the importance of fundamental life principles like gym, tan and laundry.

A handful of cast member reunited over the weekend to celebrate Sammi Sweetheart’s 30th birthday.

Snooki, JWoww, Deena, Vinny, Roger Matthews and of course Sammi snapped a few group photos, sharing them on Instagram.

As for Mike “The Situation,” DJ Pauly D and Ronnie, Vinny joked they were “GTLing” and unable to attend.

The rest of the guys were GTLing A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Remember these fucks? At sammis bday but she's not in the pic A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:20pm PST