The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reunited & Look Unrecognizable

March 13, 2017 1:27 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

It’s been eight years since the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore first graced our television screens, teaching us how to properly fist pump and the importance of fundamental life principles like gym, tan and laundry.

A handful of cast member reunited over the weekend to celebrate Sammi Sweetheart’s 30th birthday.

Snooki, JWoww, Deena, Vinny, Roger Matthews and of course Sammi snapped a few group photos, sharing them on Instagram.

As for Mike “The Situation,” DJ Pauly D and Ronnie, Vinny joked they were “GTLing” and unable to attend.

The rest of the guys were GTLing

A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on

Remember these fucks? At sammis bday but she's not in the pic

A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on

🖤🍾

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live