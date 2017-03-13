Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Paris Robbery: ‘They’re Gonna Shoot Me in the Back’

By: Jon Corrigan

Kim Kardashian West will publicly relive her terrifying ordeal of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October.

In the preview of next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality star recounts to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe the moment masked men stormed into her room at the No Address Hotel.

They ask for money. I said I don’t have any money,” the tearful mother of two said in a clip posted by E! “They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

“I was like; ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision.’ Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f—ed. There’s no way out.”