Justin Moore Got A Big Surprise With His New Dogs

Justin Moore and his wife are expecting a fourth child later this year and if that doesn’t make his life crazy enough, he recently added two new puppies to the mix.

The singer brought two Great Dane puppies, Johnny and June, into his home, and they weren’t at all what he expected. In fact, Justin thought he was getting two outdoor dogs, only to find out that Great Danes don’t actually like to go outside.

Justin was sure that couldn’t be true, especially since they are big 200 pound dogs, but it turns out the information was right. Justin notes, “So long story short we’ve got two, 200-pound inside dogs because we were too stupid to do any further research.”