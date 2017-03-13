Has Sam Hunt Secretly Wed?

March 13, 2017 6:42 AM By Rachael Hunter

Sam Hunt recently revealed that he and fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler would be getting married “in a couple of months” and some fans think it may have already happened. Sam sparked the speculation over the weekend when he shared a picture of himself on Instagram, which appears to show him wearing a band on that finger.

“Ugh secret wedding must have already happened,” wrote one fan, while another added, “is that a ring on that finger??” and one simply wrote, “kill me.”

So far there’s been no confirmation from Sam as to whether he and Hannah have actually said their “I Dos.”

