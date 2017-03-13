Congrats To Frankie Ballard For Getting Married!!!

Frankie Ballard surprised a lot of people when he posted his wedding photo on Instagram yesterday (Sunday March 12). The singer married Texas native Christina Murphy.

In the wedding photo, which appears to be in front of a chapel, Frankie is dressed in a classic tux and bow tie, and Christina is wearing a mermaid-style white wedding gown, complete with a veil and headpiece.

According to the website of her company Old Smokey’s Boots, she lived in Los Angeles for 10 years pursuing an acting career before moving to Nashville where she now owns a business that reworks and redesigns vintage boots.

Although the couple had not previously announced their engagement, fans may recognize her as she appeared in Frankie’s “Helluva Life” video.