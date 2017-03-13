Congrats To Frankie Ballard For Getting Married!!!

March 13, 2017 9:13 AM By Rachael Hunter

Frankie Ballard surprised a lot of people when he posted his wedding photo on Instagram yesterday (Sunday March 12). The singer married Texas native Christina Murphy.

In the wedding photo, which appears to be in front of a chapel, Frankie is dressed in a classic tux and bow tie, and Christina is wearing a mermaid-style white wedding gown, complete with a veil and headpiece.

According to the website of her company Old Smokey’s Boots, she lived in Los Angeles for 10 years pursuing an acting career before moving to Nashville where she now owns a business that reworks and redesigns vintage boots.

Although the couple had not previously announced their engagement, fans may recognize her as she appeared in Frankie’s “Helluva Life” video.

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live