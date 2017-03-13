Carrie Underwood Has A “Walking Dead” Birthday

March 13, 2017 7:21 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

It’s no secret that Carrie Underwood is a huge fan of the zombie series “The Walking Dead” and apparently that fandom has infiltrated her birthday.

The singer celebrated her 34 birthday on Friday, and not only did she have a “Walking Dead” cake, but also got a pretty awesome, and gruesome gift, a replica of Negan’s barbed-wire baseball bat Lucille.

Carrie’s hubby Mike Fisher also shared a sweet birthday message for the singer. “Happy birthday @carrieunderwood !!,” he tweeted. “Izzy and I are so blessed to have you in our lives! You’re the best!”

