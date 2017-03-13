C2C Festival in London, Kids Choice Awards, Lions & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up!

March 13, 2017 1:48 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: c2c country music festival, Detroit Lions, Joni Sledge, Kids Choice Awards, March Madness, Sister Sledge

It was a big weekend for country overseas in London as the fifth annual C2C (Country to Country) Festival took place in London.  Hoedown artist Kristian Bush was there!

Chris Young got a STANDING ovation in London and surprised everyone with THIS girl!

Maren Morris rocked the crowd!

She also made this big announcement for her overseas fans!  She’s bringing her love Ryan Hurd with her!

Brad Paisley celebrated his new #1 song “Today” as the headliner of the sold out C2C Festival!

Sad news hit over the weekend with the passing of singer Joni Sledge from Sister Sledge. The singer was found dead at home in Phoenix on Friday by a friend.  She was 60. Nile Rodgers who co-wrote ‘We Are Family” one of several musical legends who took to twitter to share their love.

The Kids Choice Awards took place on Saturday hosted by Jon Cena!   Kevin Hart was a big winner and brought his kids with him! Ellen DeGeneres was a big winner too! See the complete list of winners HERE!

#Harts #KCA

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

The Detroit Lions had some big moves and everybody was buzzin’ about the signing of TJ  Lang!

Let’s end this wrap-up with this exciting news!!  Go Blue!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live