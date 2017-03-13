C2C Festival in London, Kids Choice Awards, Lions & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up!

It was a big weekend for country overseas in London as the fifth annual C2C (Country to Country) Festival took place in London. Hoedown artist Kristian Bush was there!

Chris Young got a STANDING ovation in London and surprised everyone with THIS girl!

Maren Morris rocked the crowd!

LONDON! Had the best time finishing our C2C run with y'all. Can't wait to come back in the autumn. (Whoever took this pic, please tag! 😊) 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7wernmo9Qw — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 12, 2017

She also made this big announcement for her overseas fans! She’s bringing her love Ryan Hurd with her!

I have been waiting to do this forever! Doing my first U.K. and Ireland tour this fall, and bringing @ryanhurd with me!😊 pic.twitter.com/kRDZLPmJN5 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 10, 2017

Brad Paisley celebrated his new #1 song “Today” as the headliner of the sold out C2C Festival!

We finally made it across the pond! What an honor to be back here! @C2Cfestival #Today pic.twitter.com/Fl0coVGjo2 — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 10, 2017

Sad news hit over the weekend with the passing of singer Joni Sledge from Sister Sledge. The singer was found dead at home in Phoenix on Friday by a friend. She was 60. Nile Rodgers who co-wrote ‘We Are Family” one of several musical legends who took to twitter to share their love.

We love you Joni. pic.twitter.com/6Zxj6gLoQh — Sister Sledge (@SisterSledge_) March 12, 2017

The Recording Session That Changed Our Lives – #WeAreFamily #RIPJoniSledge #RIPBernardEdwards Miss you for the rest of my days @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/mjhccWsQET — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 12, 2017

The Kids Choice Awards took place on Saturday hosted by Jon Cena! Kevin Hart was a big winner and brought his kids with him! Ellen DeGeneres was a big winner too! See the complete list of winners HERE!

Looks like it's suit-down time for @JohnCena! 🤵😂 We're upping our #KCA surprise game tonight so make sure you don't miss a single moment! pic.twitter.com/zw7sU5vmmy — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 12, 2017

Last night at #KCA, @TheEllenShow asked every member of the audience to repeat these words of inspiration after her. Thank you, Ellen 💚 pic.twitter.com/Zz6wZmKPeO — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 12, 2017

#Harts #KCA A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

The Detroit Lions had some big moves and everybody was buzzin’ about the signing of TJ Lang!

"My family and how connected we are to the city, that really went a long way in that decision." – @TJLang70 pic.twitter.com/kOJ5SbfksE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 12, 2017

Let’s end this wrap-up with this exciting news!! Go Blue!