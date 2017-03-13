C2C Festival in London, Kids Choice Awards, Lions & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up!

It was a big weekend for country overseas in London as the fifth annual C2C (Country to Country) Festival took place in London. Hoedown artist Kristian Bush was there!
Chris Young got a STANDING ovation in London and surprised everyone with THIS girl!
Maren Morris rocked the crowd!
She also made this big announcement for her overseas fans! She’s bringing her love Ryan Hurd with her!
Brad Paisley celebrated his new #1 song “Today” as the headliner of the sold out C2C Festival!
Sad news hit over the weekend with the passing of singer Joni Sledge from Sister Sledge. The singer was found dead at home in Phoenix on Friday by a friend. She was 60. Nile Rodgers who co-wrote ‘We Are Family” one of several musical legends who took to twitter to share their love.
The Kids Choice Awards took place on Saturday hosted by Jon Cena! Kevin Hart was a big winner and brought his kids with him! Ellen DeGeneres was a big winner too! See the complete list of winners HERE!
The Detroit Lions had some big moves and everybody was buzzin’ about the signing of TJ Lang!
Let’s end this wrap-up with this exciting news!! Go Blue!