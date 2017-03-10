Want to Sponsor the 2017 99.5 WYCD Hoedown?

March 10, 2017 6:45 AM

By: Jon Corrigan

We can help move your product or sample at our 35th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown this summer.

Let us know what your challenge is by contacting our General Sales Manager Jay Jennings at Jay.Jennings@CBSRadio.com or by phone: (248) 327-2614.

If your company is interested in food or any other vending please provide information to Jay.Jennings@CBSRadio.com

Taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 30, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017, sponsored by RAM Trucks, will feature performances by Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and seven other bands across three stages.

