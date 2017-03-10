Toby Keith On Why He Chose Country Music

March 10, 2017 6:47 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Toby Keith is set to appear on Sunday’s episode of Sammy Hagar’s AXS TV show, “Rock and Roll Road Trip.”

While chatting with the former Van Halen frontman, Toby reveals why he chose to get into country music, noting it was where he “was the most comfortable.” Toby offers, “the stuff I wrote was more like American country, and that’s where it fit, and that’s the bars where we got the most money comin’ up, so that’s where I was stuck.”

Sammy Hagar’s “Rock and Roll Road Trip,” featuring Toby Keith, airs Sunday at 8pm ET.

