The RD Party with Russell Dickerson Coming to the Hoedown! [AUDIO]

March 10, 2017 10:45 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Hoedown, Russell Dickerson, Yours

 

A couple weeks ago Thomas Rhett kicked off his Home Team Tour right here in Saginaw.  On that tour is a singer named Russell Dickerson.  Maybe you’ve heard of him, maybe you haven’t, but it’s time y’all do! 

I had the pleasure to meet this energetic country star when he stopped by WYCD.  I was the lucky one to debut  his new song, ‘Yours’ on the radio in my new music spotlight.   I learned that there’s been an RD party going on for awhile, and it’s time we get on board!  WYCD is SO excited to bring Russell Dickerson to the 2017 Hoedown!  Take a listen to my chat with Russell.

Here’s the beautiful video his wife shot for Yours.   This is such a powerful song! Get ready to hear a LOT more of Russell Dickerson!

I can’t wait to get my party on with Russell Dickerson at the Hoedown!!  Who’s getting tickets?!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live