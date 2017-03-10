The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!

By: Jon Corrigan

CBS Radio’s 99.5 WYCD will host its 35th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks, on Friday, June 30 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The event will feature a headlining performance by multi-Platinum trio Lady Antebellum and feature nine total acts across three stages, including main stage performances from Grammy and ACM-nominated Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young.

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown will also feature performances by Kristian Bush, Russell Dickerson, Seth Ennis, Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys, Trent Harmon, Midland, and more to be announced, on second and third stages located in the DTE parking lot and The Pine Tap, an open-air beer garden which sits on an expansive deck inside DTE’s West Entrance.

Tickets are $32 on the United Shore lawn and $65.50 and $45.50 in the pavilion and go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com, Palacenet.com, The Palace Ticket Store and all Ticketmaster locations. Tickets may be also charged by phone to American Express, Discover, Visa and MasterCard by calling (800) 745-3000.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. allowing concertgoers to take in a full day of performances as the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown returns to DTE.

For information on the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown visit wycd.com/hoedown and follow the WYCD Facebook & Twitter page for updates.