Old Dominion Share New Single ‘No Such Thing as a Broken Heart’

By Amanda Wicks

Old Dominion shared “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” the first single from their forthcoming studio album.

The song questions how anyone keeps moving forward when they face difficulties in life. “No matter who you are, where you live or your current status, people both old and young face more challenges than ever,” frontman Matthew Ramsey said in a statement. “It’s in the face of those challenges and standing at the edge of fear that we have to remain positive. Focus on the light that comes from positivity instead of being swallowed up. Work hard at doing what you feel is right. Don’t be scared!! Live life like there’s no such thing as a broken heart.”

Old Dominion hasn’t yet shared the title or release date for their new album, but they are riding high on their 2016 ACM Award for Group of the Year. They’ve been nominated for the same category in 2017.