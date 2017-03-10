O.J. Simpson Could Be Released From Prison & on Reality TV in 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

O.J. Simpson could be released from prison as early as October 2017, and TMZ reports reality TV producers are ready to jump at the opportunity.

“The producers and agents with whom we spoke say they’re certain someone will try to recreate the TV special that was never broadcast for several reasons,” TMZ writes, adding, “producers say there would be a home on Pay-Per-View because, as one person put it, “people could pay without being judged.'”

Simpson, who was famously acquitted in 1995 for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, is currently serving out a sentence of nine to 33 years for his role in a 2007 incident in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The former football star and armed associated allegedly confronted a pair of memorabilia dealers and took pieces of Simpson’s memorabilia from them. The 69-year-old was convicted on charges including kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Simpson’s lawyers argued the sentence was too extreme, saying he was getting a dose of payback for his acquittal in the Brown and Goldman homicides.

Nonetheless, with a minimum sentence of nine years, this is the first year Simpson could be released.