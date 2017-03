Dierks Bentley is contributing the song, “Days of Dark,” to the soundtrack of the new Tim McGraw movie, “The Shack,” and says he’s “humbled, honored, excited” and “proud” that a tune he co-wrote made it on the album.

Dierks says that while the title of the song may be dark, the track is actually “emotionally uplifting” in the end. He notes, “ I think the song fits perfectly for the movie.”