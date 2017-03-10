99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket Information

By: Jon Corrigan

The 35th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks, will feature performances from Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and a number of other great country artists.

The Hoedown will take place at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on Friday, June 30. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Livenation.com, Palacenet.com, Ticketmaster.com,The Palace box office and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use password HOEDOWN.

Ticket pricing (plus $4 prepaid parking fee):

• Lawn tickets – $32

• Pavilion tickets – $45.50 and $65.50

