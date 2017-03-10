99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Location, Directions & Parking

March 10, 2017 6:46 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

The 35th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks, will feature performances from Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and a number of other great country artists.

The Hoedown will take place at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on Sunday, June 30.

Parking is FREE!

DTE Energy Music Theatre
7774 Sashabaw Road, Village of Clarkston, MI 48348
[Click for Google Map]

DTE Energy Music Theatre venue map: 

DTE_Energy_Music_Theatre_Parking_Map

Tickets

