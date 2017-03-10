99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: FAQs

By: Jon Corrigan

These are your 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2016 FAQs! Everything you want and need to know about the 35th annual event, taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, July 30!

Date & times:

• Friday, June 30

• Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Location:

DTE Energy Music Theatre

7774 Sashabaw Road, Village of Clarkston, MI 48348

[Click for Google Map]

Venue map:



Tickets:

• Go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

• Purchase at Livenation.com, Palacenet.com & all Ticketmaster outlets

• Lawn tickets – $32 (plus $4 prepaid parking)

• Pavilion tickets – $45.50 and $65.50 (plus $4 prepaid parking)

Artist lineup:

Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Trent Harmon, Seth Ennis, Midland, Kristian Bush, Russell Dickerson and Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys.

Set times and stage schedules:

Information forthcoming

Rules & regulations:

• NO RE-ENTRY

• Bags will be inspected at the gate

Parking:

It’s FREE!

Vending, advertising and sponsorship:

This year WYCD will not be having various food vendors as DTE Energy Music Theatre has a vast selection of food and beverage choices. For all other sponsorship opportunities please contact Jay Jennings at Jay.Jennings@CBSRadio.com or 248-327-2614.

DTE Energy Music Theate non-permitted items:

• No outside beverage of any kind

• No bottles, cans, glass or liquid containers of any kind

• No weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, and mace)

• No toy or fake weapons

• No alcohol or illegal substances

• No animals (except service animals)

• No video and sound recording devices

• No large umbrellas

• No fireworks or any types of explosives

• No skateboards, scooters, hover boards or any personalized vehicles

• No professional cameras (detachable lens)

• No poles, sticks, or selfie sticks

• No laser pointers

• No artificial noise makers

• No backpacks (drawstring bags are allowed)

• No chairs exceeding 12” from the ground to the bottom of the seat when unfolded

• No aerosol cans

• Guests without shoes or shirts are not permitted to enter

• Any other item deemed unsafe by venue personnel

DTE Energy Music Theatre smoking policy:

In observance of the “no smoking” law which went into effect May 1, 2010, guests, employees and visitors are required to comply with the new Michigan law. It is illegal to smoke or use tobacco products in the following areas: pavilion, restrooms, Ivy Lounge, Hilltop Deck, Sunset Deck, and any and all indoor areas.