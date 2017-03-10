99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

March 10, 2017 6:47 AM By Jon Corrigan

99.5 WYCD, in partnership with LiveNation and Palace Entertainment, is happy to announce the 35th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown!

Taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 30, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017 will feature performances by Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and seven other bands across three stages.

Check out the full-lineup below:

Lady Antebellum –

lady antebellum 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

Kelsea Ballerini – 

kelsea ballerini 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

Brett Young – 

brett young 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

Trent Harmon – 

trent harmon 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

Seth Ennis – 

seth ennis 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

Midland –

midland 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

Kristian Bush – 

kristian bush 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

Russell Dickerson –

99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys – 

gunnar the grizzly boys 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

