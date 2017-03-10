99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete Lineup

By: Jon Corrigan

99.5 WYCD, in partnership with LiveNation and Palace Entertainment, is happy to announce the 35th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown!

Taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 30, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017 will feature performances by Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and seven other bands across three stages.

Check out the full-lineup below:

Lady Antebellum –

Kelsea Ballerini –

Brett Young –

Trent Harmon –

Seth Ennis –

Midland –

Kristian Bush –

Russell Dickerson –

Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys –