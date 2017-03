By: Jon Corrigan

In years past, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown has been a fantastic showcase for local bands in Southeast Michigan and throughout the region. However, we regret to say we will not be accepting local band submissions for the 2017 Hoedown at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The decision is not permanent, as we plan to continue the tradition of inviting local bands to perform at future Hoedowns.

As always, we greatly appreciate your interest.