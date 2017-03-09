‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Footage Reveals Luke’s First Words to Rey

By: Jon Corrigan

It apparently pays to be a Disney shareholder.

As millions of Star Wars fans impatiently await the first trailer for The Last Jedi, a private-screening of top-secret footage from the franchise’s eighth chapter was shown during a shareholders meeting.

Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller tweeted out some morsels from the footage, including Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) first interaction with Rey (Daisy Ridley), asking her, “Who are you?”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to hit theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" clip is being screened. But it's a joke, sort of! We just got a few seconds of Rey handing Luke a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

We just saw more "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, "Who are you?" Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Also making appearances in "The Last Jedi" footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

One last thing on the "Last Jedi" footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

More on "The Last Jedi" clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017