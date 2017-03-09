Kristen Stewart Explains the Decision to Buzz Her Head: Watch

By: Jon Corrigan

Kristen Stewart debuted an, uh, interesting new look this week, buzzing her hair and dyeing it platinum blonde.

But before we jump to conclusions and say she’s having a Britney Spears-esque meltdown, let’s allow Stewart to explain herself.

Stewart told the Today Show Thursday morning her new look is for an upcoming role, but she had planned to do it anyway.

“I’m doing a movie in a couple of weeks called Underwater, and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig on the bottom of the ocean floor, so, for me, it was like, it’s practical,” she said, laughing while stroking her buzzed locks. “I’m not going to be able to have touch-ups once I have the helmet on. I must shave my head.”

“I wanted to do this for a long time for novel sake,” Stewart admitted. “At some point in your life you want to be able to do that [rubbing her head].”

And even though Stewart resembles Eminem circa 2000, she’s pulling the look off.