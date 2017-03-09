Jennifer Lopez is Dating One of the Most-Hated Athletes in Recent History

By: Jon Corrigan

Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez are dating, E! News reports.

“This is very, very new,” a source shared with E! News. “It’s not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating.”

“Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good lighthearted time,” the insider added. “They are on the exact same page.”

A-Rod, now retired and fresh off a relationship with tech CEO Anne Wojcicki, became one of the most maligned figures in sports after lying about his use of steroids and other performance enhancing drugs.

As for Lopez, it was reported last month her and Drake had taken some time apart because of their busy schedules, one source saying, “They have just cooled things off a bit and it’s not as fast as it was in the beginning … They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each other’s lives, just doing their own thing now.”