‘Harry Potter’ Actor Barely Survives Head-on Car Crash, Suffers Broken Neck

March 9, 2017 9:30 AM By Jon Corrigan

Jim Tavaré, best known for playing Tom the Innkeeper in Harry Potter and the Prison of Azkaban, is recovering after a nasty car accident which he suffered a broken neck, punctured lung, 15 broken ribs and fractures in his right leg and breastbone.

Here’s a clip of Tavare as Tom the Innkeeper:

It’s unclear where the head-on crash occurred, but the 54-year-old actor and comedian was able to give a thumbs up in the picture posted by his wife, Laura.

“Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision,” Laura wrote on Tuesday (via TMZ). “He’s had two blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery.”

