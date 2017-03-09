Did “America’s Got Talent” Find A New Host?

There was a rumor going around that Simon Cowell, the creator of AGT, is narrowing down his decision to hire a new host. I’m still sad that Nick Cannon partied ways with the talent competition because I LOVED him as a host. Clearly both parties weren’t seeing eye to eye.

Comedic actor Marlon Wayans was one of the front runners but that ended quickly. Apparently if NBC thought Nick Cannon had too much swag, Marlon admitted then he’s way “too back” for them. It all seems so silly. Look at Steve Harvey. He’s managed just fine being who he is on TV. It was reported that Wayans wanted too much money and that’s why the deal fell through.

So next in line to host the show is…….. Brandon Mychal Smith. I’m not familiar with him at all and I feel bad for saying that but good for him! TMZ is reporting that the deal is still a few days away from being done so who knows. Brandon plays the funny rapper on the FX show “You’re the Worst.” All and all it doesn’t matter who Brandon Mychal Smith is. Just be funny and do a great job and America will love you!

So who would you like to see host the show?