Shannen Doherty Makes First Public Appearance Since Finishing Chemotherapy

By: Jon Corrigan

Shannen Doherty had some positive news to share regarding her ongoing cancer battle, revealing she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Just days after the uplifting revelation, the actress walked the red carpet at the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundations’ Gratitude Gala with founder Marc Ching.

Shannen Doherty made her first public appearance Saturday since completing chemotherapy https://t.co/VlGk0vWPAH pic.twitter.com/2NE76DT7mW — Page Six (@PageSix) March 6, 2017

“I feel great,” she tells PEOPLE at the event. “I feel great, I feel lucky. Lucky that I’m here, lucky that I’m standing next to Marc, lucky that I get to be a part of this foundation, lucky that we get to be a voice tonight for the voiceless and just lucky.”

Doherty first revealed her diagnosis in August 2015, telling PEOPLE, “Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment. I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life. I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me.”