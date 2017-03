Lady Antebellum channeled some hip-hop earlier this week when they teamed with Bel Biv Devoe for a performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

In case you missed it, Lady A took part in Jimmy’s “Mashup Monday” series, with the new band Lady AnteBell Biv Devoe performing Lady A’s “Need You Now” and BBD’s hit, “Poison.”

And for the record – we had the video for you…but it’s since been pulled down by the group’s record label.