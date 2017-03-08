Julianne Hough Reveals Her Pre-Wedding Diet & Fitness Routine

By: Jon Corrigan

With a busy schedule like Julianne Hough, you’d think it’d be tough to eat healthy and stay in-shape.

The Dancing with the Stars judge is in the midst of launching a new fitness campaign called Move with her brother Derek Hough, celebrating her bachelorette party and planning a wedding.

Nonetheless, Hough keeps her body in tip-top condition with a daily routine she revealed to Self.

First thing in the morning, she checks her sleep app to see how well she slept; she does this to determine the intensity of her workout that day.

“For me, a big part of staying healthy and active is understanding how the things I do every day—like hiking with my dogs, hitting a dance class, and how well I sleep—impact my overall health and fitness goals,” she tells the magazine.

Afterwards, on an empty stomach, she drinks a homemade juice, which her and fiance Brooks Laich prepare ahead of time. Then she cooks up some oatmeal or steamed eggs.

“They’re still over easy, but steamed instead of fried,” she explains. “Then I’ll add avocado and tomato.”

From there, she moves onto her first workout of the day, alternating between hikes, Body by Simone, CorePower Yoga and spin classes.

Her lunch generally consists of a grilled chicken salad with quinoa or rice (which is usually carry-out).

After her second workout of the day, typically a short resistance band routine, her mid-afternoon snack is a Pure Protein shake or an almond butter Perfect Protein bar.

In the evening, Hough and Laich whip up dinner, typically having sweet potatoes, chicken and veggies. She’ll also try to have some carb at least, at every meal. I’ve learned that if I don’t, then I’m still craving it and that’s when I go overboard.”

With a routine like that, there’s no doubt she’ll be ready to walk down the aisle.